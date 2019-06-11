I-T team raids Srinagar Deputy Mayor's offices

A team of Income Tax (I-T) officials on Tuesday raided the offices of Sheikh Imran, the of the Municipal Corporation, here.

Informed sources said the team carried out the raids at the offices located in the Old City's Bohri Kadal area and Nowgam in the outskirts of the city.

However, the reason for the raids remain unknown.

Tuesday's raids come two days after officials of the (ACB) carried out searches at the corporate headquarters of the in city.

Informed sources said that I-T officials have also arrived at the corporate headquarters in Srinagar, with no further details.

--IANS

sq/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)