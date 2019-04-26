Familial breast cancer may be preventable by medication

passed down in families may be preventable by the medication Denosumab, which is undergoing a five-year study in

The Austrian Breast and Colorectal Study Group is leading the work as it examines the drug's effectiveness on 2,950 patients with a to this particular form of cancer, according to an Press Agency report.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Christian from the said the study will also examine the effects of on healthy women who have a mutation in the BRCA1 gene, reports

These women have a 1.8 per cent chance of developing each year, or about an 80 per cent chance during their lifetime. In addition, they have a 50 per cent chance of developing

Up to now the only preventative measure against has been surgical removal of the affected breast tissue or the ovaries.

The participants in the drug trial will receive either a injection or a placebo every six months, said.

is known as a monoclonal antibody and has been used in particular to treat osteoporosis, due to its capacity to prevent the development of cells that break down bone.

Earlier Austrian studies have given strong indications that Denosumab may be effective against breast cancer, experts said.

