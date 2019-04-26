SC stays judicial probe into Jayalalithaa's death

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the probe by the Judicial Commission constituted by Tamil Nadu government to inquire into the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The Apollo hospital had moved the top court seeking the stay on Arumughaswamy Commission.

It had sought the exemption of Apollo doctors appearing before the Commission, and order the of the panel instead to constitute a group of 23 doctors to probe the death.

The hospital had claimed that the probe panel was prejudiced.

As such the hospital could be subjected to grave hardship and irreparable harm. Therefore, it moved the court seeking the stay on the proceedings.

