Fatherhood is huge responsibility: Shreyas Talpade

Talpade, who welcomed a baby girl last year, says his life has changed after becoming a father.

"Fatherhood is a huge responsibility. It has changed me as a person a lot. Now, everyday comes with a new challenge. My perspective towards the things has also started changing. Now, I have started taking things seriously so that I can give her (daughter) best of everything," told IANS over telephone from

Amidst the busy work schedule, the "Iqbal" is trying his best to devote proper time to his wife and daughter Aadya,

He said: "Sometimes it becomes difficult to take out time from the shoot but whenever I get time, I go straight to the house and spend time with There are days also when I don't get to see her but it's okay.

"Though I come back home late and leave early for shoot, I try my best to maintain a proper balance between my work and family. I don't want to become a father who does not support his wife in parenting. Both mother and father play an important role in nourishing a child. And I thank my wife for being cooperative always."

On the work front, is busy shooting for his TV show "My Name Ijj Lakhan". It airs on SAB TV.

