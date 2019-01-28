XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death

XXXTentacion's baby boy has arrived seven months after the death.

XXXTentacion's mother and girlfriend announced the birth of Gekyume Onfro, who was born on January 26, three days after what should have been XXXTentacion's 21st birthday.

"We're happy to confirm that baby and mother are healthy," the family said in a statement obtained by people.com.

The late had a hand in choosing his son's name.

"Gekyume's name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means 'a different state' or 'next' universe of thought. specifically chose this name for his first born son. His family is honoured to fulfil his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love," the statement read further.

Bernard also celebrated her grandchild's birth in an Story, writing: " has officially arrived."

Days after XXXTentacion, born as Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was fatally shot at a motorcycle dealership north of in June 2018, his mother revealed that her son and his girlfriend were expecting a child.

"He left us a final gift," Bernard wrote in the caption of a photo showcasing a sonogram.

A month later, four men were indicted on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in relation to the case.

In his few years in the spotlight, saw national success as a as well as run-ins with the law.

At the time of his death, was reportedly facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman. He previously denied the allegations.

