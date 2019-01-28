JUST IN
Katie Price to adopt Nigerian orphan

IANS  |  London 

TV personality-model Katie Price is adopting a Nigerian orphan after getting the idea from a woman in a nail bar.

The mother-of-five made the announcement about her "exclusive baby news" on "This Morning".

Katie, 40, told presenters that she will fly out to Nigeria to find a new addition to her family, reports mirror.co.uk.

She said she would have gone last weekend but was busy with the children. "I've always wanted to adopt a child. I don't care if they have disabilities or anything."

Katie is already mother to Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny.

--IANS

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 18:42 IST

