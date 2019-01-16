Favourites Bertens, Kontaveit stumble in second round of Australian Open

Dutch Kiki Bertens and Estonia's Anett Kontaveit stumbled in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, losing to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich respectively.
Bertens, who had lost to reigning champion Caroline Wozniacki in the third round of the event in 2018, once again succumbed 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Russian Pavlyuchenkova, reports Efe news.
Meanwhile Kontaveit lost 6-3, 6-3 to Sasnovich, who will now meet Pavlyuchenkova in the third round.
France's Caroline Garcia (19), who was the first to finish her match on the third day, defeated Australian Zoe Hives 6-3, 6-3 and will face the winner of the match between Americans Danielle Collins and Sachia Vickery in the third round.
