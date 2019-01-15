Atletico coach seeks solutions to get past Girona in Copa del Rey

Tuesday said he was working on a game-plan to defeat Atletico's rival so that his side will advance to the del Rey's quarterfinals.

Atletico is set to host Wednesday in the second leg of the two teams' last of 16 stage matches; and Atletico played to a 1-1 tie in the first leg on January 9, reports news.

"The only thing that depends on me is trying to see reality. And (our) reality is Girona," Simeone stressed at a press conference on the eve of the second leg clash.

"I live from training to training, from match to match and from day to day," the said. "I am not far from finding a solution for how (Girona) could face us and who are the players who can hurt Girona (so we can) go through."

Simeone added that the Catalan team had a better defence this season and that Girona was quick on he counterattack.

--IANS

tri/vm

