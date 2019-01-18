Federal parties capable of forming stable government in consultation with Congress: Deve Gowda

Former Indian on Friday claimed that the federal parties, coming together to form an anti-BJP alliance, will be able to form a stable government at the Centre and said the new government has to be formed in consultation with

"People want a stable government. Modi always says a stable government is a must for achieving faster overall development. But in my view, the regional parties that have come together, have also responded properly to the cheap type of allegations he is making. They will be able to form a stable government," said Deve Gowda.

THe former is here to attend Mamata Banerjee's mega-anti BJP rally on January 19.

"We already have a coalition government with in We have to take the decision to form the government in consultation with the Congress," said the of (Secular), which is running a coalition government with the in

When asked who could be prime ministerial face in the opposition alliance, the former said people of the country would be the best

"People of this country will give the answer about who would head the new government. That is not an issue for us," he said.

Accusing Prime Minister of making "baseless and cheap allegations" against several politicians of opposition parties, Deve Gowda said all those summoned on fake corruption charges have no come together to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance).

" ji has made many reckless allegations. The people of the country will give the answer to Modi in the elections. All those people who were being summoned on charges of corruption have come together. They are now creating Mahagatbandhan," he said.

The veteran also lauded the supremo Mamata Banerjee's efforts in stitching a opposition alliance and said she is under constant attack by the BJP as she has made several charges against the Centre.

--IANS

mgr/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)