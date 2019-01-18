Federal parties capable of forming stable government in consultation with Congress: Deve Gowda

-
ALSO READ
No govt can survive without support of farmers: ex-PM Gowda
Cong-JDS govt is stable, asserts Deve Gowda
Cong MLC wants to contest from Bengaluru North, a seat Gowda
Deve Gowda disappointed at being left out of Bogibeel bridge
JD(S) not family enterprise, has helped many grow, asserts Deve Gowda
-
Former Indian Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday claimed that the federal parties, coming together to form an anti-BJP alliance, will be able to form a stable government at the Centre and said the new government has to be formed in consultation with Congress.
"People want a stable government. Modi always says a stable government is a must for achieving faster overall development. But in my view, the regional parties that have come together, have also responded properly to the cheap type of allegations he is making. They will be able to form a stable government," said Deve Gowda.
THe former Prime Minister is here to attend West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega-anti BJP rally on January 19.
"We already have a coalition government with Congress in Karnataka. We have to take the decision to form the government in consultation with the Congress," said the President of Janata Dal (Secular), which is running a coalition government with the Congress in Karnataka.
When asked who could be prime ministerial face in the opposition alliance, the former Prime Minister said people of the country would be the best judge.
"People of this country will give the answer about who would head the new government. That is not an issue for us," he said.
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making "baseless and cheap allegations" against several politicians of opposition parties, Deve Gowda said all those summoned on fake corruption charges have no come together to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance).
"Narendra Modi ji has made many reckless allegations. The people of the country will give the answer to Modi in the elections. All those people who were being summoned on charges of corruption have come together. They are now creating Mahagatbandhan," he said.
The veteran politician also lauded the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's efforts in stitching a opposition alliance and said she is under constant attack by the BJP as she has made several charges against the Centre.
--IANS
mgr/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU