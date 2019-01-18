JUST IN
Federer cruises into Round of 16 at Australian Open

IANS  |  Melbourne 

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer (3) defeated American Taylor Fritz by a comfortable 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 scoreline in less than an hour and a half in the third round men's singles match at the Australian Open here on Friday.

The early stages of the match seemed to predict a comfortable course for the reigning champion in Melbourne Park, who had to sweat it out more against Daniel Evans in his previous match which he eventually won 7-6, 7-6, 6-3, reports Efe.

Federer will have the opportunity to move towards his 20th Grand Slam title when he goes up against the young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who eliminated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili (19) in four sets.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 14:04 IST

