Federer cruises into Round of 16 at Australian Open

-
ALSO READ
Federer overpowers Evans in round 2 of Australian Open
Facing Federer always been a big challenge: Nadal
Federer says rivals will need to play well to beat him at Australian Open
Federer, Kerber cautious on new Aus Open tie-break rule
Five-time champion Federer knocked out of US Open by Aussie Millman
-
Swiss tennis star Roger Federer (3) defeated American Taylor Fritz by a comfortable 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 scoreline in less than an hour and a half in the third round men's singles match at the Australian Open here on Friday.
The early stages of the match seemed to predict a comfortable course for the reigning champion in Melbourne Park, who had to sweat it out more against Daniel Evans in his previous match which he eventually won 7-6, 7-6, 6-3, reports Efe.
Federer will have the opportunity to move towards his 20th Grand Slam title when he goes up against the young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who eliminated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili (19) in four sets.
--IANS
ajb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU