Bopanna prefers Airbnb while playing abroad

Indian ace prefers to stay in while competing in tournaments abroad as it helps to yourself and gives homely feeling.

is a privately held global company which operates hospitality facilities and is accessible through websites and mobile Apps.

Members can use the service to arrange or offer lodging, primarily homestays, or tourism experiences. The experiences includes activities designed and led by inspiring locals.

The company does not own any properties, nor does it host events but as a broker, it receives commissions from every booking.

"For me staying in a place is always way better in terms of anywhere else because it feels like home where you can have space, you can cook by yourself," told IANS.

"My family, can live at one place and that really helps. You just not stuck to bedroom and bathroom there are lot more areas where you can relax" he added.

is currently competing in here. Although he lost his men's doubles opening round match but he still have an opportunity to stay longer in his Airbnb home here as he is competing in mixed doubles category also.

"Here (in Melbourne), staying in this Airbnb place is a good experience. I think when you come off from the court you want to and relax this is the time when spaces like these come into picture" remarked.

Not only here, but the experienced player stays at Airbnb in the other grand slams and tournaments also. If the stay is longer, the 38-year-old only prefers Airbnb.

"It's been around 4-5 years I am staying in Airbnb. If I have more than 10 days i prefer to stay in Airbnb and majority of cases I stay for longer periods for the tournaments," he said.

--IANS

gau/ajb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)