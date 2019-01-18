3rd ODI: India opt to bowl vs Australia (Toss)

won the toss and opted to bowl against in the third and final one day international (ODI) of the series at the Melbourne Ground (MCG) here on Friday.

made three changes in their playing eleven as all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who makes his ODI debut, replaces while Kedhar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal comes in for Ambati Rayudu and Kuldeep Yadav respectively.

Meanwhile, Billy Stanlake, replace and in the Aussie team.

The series is currently tied at 1-1.

Playing XI:

Australia:

(Wicket-keeper), (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa

India:ARohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, (Captain), Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

