Fiction can be more hurtful: Nimrat on link-up rumours

has quashed all rumours about her link-up and says that every news about her is fiction and it can be hurtful.

According to reports, of Indian cricket team have been dating discreetly for over two years.

Debunking rumours, Nimrat tweeted on Monday without naming anyone: "Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here is to trash free happy days ahead."

On the work front, Nimrat was last seen in Alt Balaji's "The Test Case".

--IANS

dc/nv/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)