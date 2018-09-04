Busan Festival to open with 'Beautiful Days' North Korea drama

North Korean filmmaker Yuns "Beautiful Days" has been announced as the opening title of the 23rd International Film Festival.

Starring Lee Na-young, "Beautiful Days" depicts the story of a woman who abandons her husband and child to escape for a better life abroad. Martial arts drama, "Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy," by Hong Kong's Yuen Woo-ping will close the festival, reports variety.com.

The festival will start from October 4 to October 13.

"'Beautiful Days' sees the dissolution and restoration of a family, and also that its subject is very timely," said

For its twenty third edition, the film festival has selected 323 films from 79 countries. That includes 115 world premieres and 25 international premieres.

With a Midnight Passion screening of the rebooted "Halloween," is expected to attend the festival.

A new program named Classic has been newly launched. The section is dedicated to films that are historically important.

South Korean filmmaker ("Im Kwon taek's Moonlight") will head the jury of the festival's signature competition section New Currents.

Further details will be announced on Tuesday afternoon at a second press conference in here.

--IANS

