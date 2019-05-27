Finance Ministry starts groundwork for fresh bank consolidation

The next wave of consolidation is planned during the October-December quarter of the current fiscal with the starting to seek information from PSBs on possible targets for amalgamation/mergers and acquisitions with justification on how such an initiative will synergise operations and strengthen the

Government sources said that heads of all public sector (PSBs) have been asked to be ready with their consolidation plan so that it could be placed before the alternative mechanism (AM) of the new government as soon as it is formed.

The AM, or a group of Ministers under former Arun Jaitley, was created in 2017 to fast track consolidation and help create strong and competitive banks, serving as catalysts for growth, with improved risk profile and one that can exploit economies of scale.

"The next round of consolidation may take place in the third quarter of FY20 as enough room has to be given to PSBs to correct their balance sheets (in the first half of current fiscal) before embarking mergers as only this would ensure that resultant entity is strong and credible," said the source quoted above.

Last year, the AM approved the proposed merger of and with (BoB) that has become effective from April 1, 2019. In 2017, the absorbed five of its associates and the

This year, the consolidation exercise is expected to revolve around (PNB) to take some smaller PSU under its ambit. The names of Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, and is being considered for the merger.

However, a final call would be taken only after both acquirer and the come up with their respective proposals to the

Informed sources said the move would add muscle to a like PNB, which has just emerged from a dark phase of fraud by diamond merchant and also has posted profits.

The buzz is also that such as and (BoI) may be called upon to give their views on the exercise.

In March this year, there was also talk of a merger between PNB, and Before that speculation was rife about a possible merger of all headquartered banks: PNB, and

The government has been nudging the state-owned lenders to go for merger so that there can be fewer and stronger banks.

The wants banks to undertake an internal exercise for the best match and then come up with the merger idea. This plan would have to weigh various aspects including regional balance, geographical reach, IT compatibility, financial burden and human resource transition.

