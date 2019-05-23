PSU banks in demand

Shares of most state-run banks advanced at 14:46 IST on BSE on strong buying support.
Indian Bank (up 4.52%), Corporation Bank (up 2.69%), State Bank of India (up 2.42%), Canara Bank (up 2.19%), Bank of India (up 1.67%), UCO Bank (up 0.87%), IDBI Bank (up 0.82%), Andhra Bank (up 0.81%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.47%), United Bank of India (up 0.47%) and Syndicate Bank (up 0.14%), edged higher.
Union Bank of India (down 0.56%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.62%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.16%) and Allahabad Bank (down 3.45%) and Central Bank of India (down 3.78%), edged lower.
Bank of Baroda was up 1.94%. Bank of Baroda reported net loss of Rs 991.37 crore in Q4 March 2019 compared with net loss of Rs 3102.34 crore in Q4 March 2018. Total income rose 20.02% to Rs 15284.59 crore in Q4 March 2019 over in Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 17.83 points, or 0.05% at 39,092.38.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The early trends suggest that the party will once again form government at the centre.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hold second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting for 2019-2020 during 3 to 6 June 2019. The monetary policy statement will be published on 6 June 2019.
