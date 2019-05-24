Fire at SAIL's Bhilai plant; no casualty

A fire broke out at the Ovens and Coal Chemicals (CO&CC) Department in SAIL's in on Friday morning, the company said, adding no injury or casualty was reported.

"A fire was reported at the Distillation Unit of SAIL's at 8.30 a.m.," (SAIL) said in a statement.

The cause behind the fire is being probed. "Meanwhile, there has not been any disruption in the plant's normal operation," it said.

This comes after the April accident at the plant in which eight workers were injured after part of a roof of a blast furnace blew up.

--IANS

rrb/mag/

