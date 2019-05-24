Fire at SAIL's Bhilai plant; no casualty

-
ALSO READ
Fire at SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant; no loss of lives
Bhilai Steel Plant blast: 3 officials held, get bail
Tata Steel again bags Prime Minister's Trophy
Govt to set up safety directorate to prevent accidents at steel plants
35,000 people displaced due to setting up of 5 PSU steel plants given jobs: Minister
-
A fire broke out at the Coke Ovens and Coal Chemicals (CO&CC) Department in SAIL's Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, the company said, adding no injury or casualty was reported.
"A fire was reported at the Tar Distillation Unit of SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant at 8.30 a.m.," Steel Authority of India (SAIL) said in a statement.
The cause behind the fire is being probed. "Meanwhile, there has not been any disruption in the plant's normal operation," it said.
This comes after the April accident at the plant in which eight workers were injured after part of a roof of a blast furnace blew up.
--IANS
rrb/mag/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU