JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Customs official held for role in smuggling of gold

Business Standard

Fire at SAIL's Bhilai plant; no casualty

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A fire broke out at the Coke Ovens and Coal Chemicals (CO&CC) Department in SAIL's Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, the company said, adding no injury or casualty was reported.

"A fire was reported at the Tar Distillation Unit of SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant at 8.30 a.m.," Steel Authority of India (SAIL) said in a statement.

The cause behind the fire is being probed. "Meanwhile, there has not been any disruption in the plant's normal operation," it said.

This comes after the April accident at the plant in which eight workers were injured after part of a roof of a blast furnace blew up.

--IANS

rrb/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 16:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements