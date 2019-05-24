SC declines to hear ex-Kolkata top cop's plea in Saradha scam case

The on Friday dismissed former Rajeev Kumar's plea seeking extension of the protection granted to him from arrest in the Saradha chit fund scam case. His protection from arrest ends today.

Rejecting the plea, an apex court bench observed that Kumar's plea was not maintainable in court and it would not waste time on it.

The court asked Kumar's to move a competent court in West Bengal, as the other courts in the state were functional and judges were conducting hearings in cases.

Kumar's argued that the lawyers' strike in Kolkata was still on and the courts there were still not functional, and in such a scenario, he could only move the top court.

A bench headed by Justice observed that Kumar's plea would only be heard by a bench comprising

"An administrative decision has been made on this matter... Kumar's petition should not be filed in this court," said Justice Mishra.

