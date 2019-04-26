Fire breaks out in Kolkata building

A fire broke out in a four-storeyed building on Friday in south Kolkata's bustling Chowringhee Road, an official said. No casualty has been reported yet.
"The firefighters soon reached the site and the situation is now almost under control. A portion of the rooftop had collapsed, but there is no report of any person being trapped inside," said Director General (DG) of fire brigade Jag Mohan.
The fire broke out at around 9.20 a.m. and 12 engines have been deployed at the site.
--IANS
bnd/ssp/mag/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU