Fire breaks out in Kolkata building

A fire broke out in a four-storeyed building on Friday in south Kolkata's bustling Road, an said. No has been reported yet.

"The firefighters soon reached the site and the situation is now almost under control. A portion of the rooftop had collapsed, but there is no report of any person being trapped inside," said (DG) of fire brigade Jag Mohan.

The fire broke out at around 9.20 a.m. and 12 engines have been deployed at the site.

