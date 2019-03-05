Fire ravages famous Nainital hotel

A major fire gutted Nainital's famous Metropole Hotel on Monday evening, the police said.
The once prestigious hotel was lying vacant for years after its owner left for Pakistan decades ago.
It may be mentioned here that Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah was one of Metropole's most famous guests, who spent his honeymoon here.
"Most parts of the hotel were completely gutted in the fire," the police said.
It took the firemen two hours to control the. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
