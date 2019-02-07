JUST IN
Flight operations suspended at Srinagar airport

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Flight operations were suspended on Thursday at the Srinagar airport due to poor visibility and heavy snowfall.

"All flights to and from Srinagar were cancelled on Wednesday. No flight could land or take off from the airport today morning," officials at the Srinagar International Airport said.

"Flight operations will start only after visibility improves," the officials said, adding that snow clearance on the runway was getting hampered by continuing snowfall.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to fresh snowfall and landslides.

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 09:54 IST

