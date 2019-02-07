Flight operations suspended at Srinagar airport

Flight operations were suspended on Thursday at the airport due to poor visibility and heavy snowfall.

"All flights to and from were cancelled on Wednesday. No flight could land or take off from the airport today morning," officials at the International Airport said.

"Flight operations will start only after visibility improves," the officials said, adding that clearance on the runway was getting hampered by continuing snowfall.

The remained closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to fresh snowfall and landslides.

