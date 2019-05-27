French Open: Federer returns with easy win, Kerber knocked out

Swiss star made a triumphant return to after three-year absence, easing past Italy's in straight sets in the men's singles first round, while fifth-seeded was shocked by Russian teenager in the women's singles here.

Federer enjoyed one-sided ovation from the crowds in a redecorated Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday, while competing at the clay for the first time after 2015, reported.

"The reception I got today was crazy. It was really nice to see a full stadium for a first round like this. It was a beauty. So I'm very, very happy," Federer told a news conference.

The Swiss third seed used one hour and 41 minutes to overcome Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 through 36 winners, setting up a second round encounter with Germany's

The 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded No. 6, lived up to high expectation on him by conquerring Germany's 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Seventh-seeded and No. 11 seed also secured men's singles second round berths in straight sets.

But last year's semifinalist found it unable to replicate success 12 months ago as the No. 16 seed lost a gruelling five-set thriller to local favorite 2-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 after three hours and 18 minutes.

In her debut, the 81st-ranked Potapova, 18, produced the biggest upset of the opening day action by seeing off three-time winner Kerber 6-4, 6-2.

Potapova won 82% on first serve and led winners 28-16, registering her first career top 10 victory.

The Russian continued her momentum following a 6-4 opening set victory to take four games in a row into the second set.

Kerber cut the deficit to 4-2 afterwards, but failed to come closer and crashed out from the competition with a forehand wide in the eighth game.

She was unable to complete a career at least this year following victories in and US Open, and

Potapova will next face Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, who knocked China's out of the competition 6-4, 6-3.

Both players traded breaks early on. Then Vondrousova showed crosscourt skills to lead 4-1 midway through the first set. Wang moved closer to Vondrousova with two games in a row afterwards, but the Czech steadied for a 6-4 win.

Vondrousova had an early break in the second set and went on to build a 4-2 advantage. Although Wang came back from 40-0 down in the seventh game to maintain her serve, Vondrousova managed to secure her second round berth at 6-3 with her fifth break of the match.

No 2 seed and last year's beaten finalist also sailed through the first round. The ninth-seeded of saw off American veteran 6-3, 6-3.

and highlight Monday's action in the men's singles opening round, while China's is scheduled to put on her opener in 2019 against of the US.

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)