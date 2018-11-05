French territory rejects independence

Voters in the French Pacific territory here have rejected a bid for independence prompting to say that it showed "confidence in the French republic".

"I have to tell you how proud I am that we have finally passed this historic step together," added.

Final results showed that 56.4 per cent chose to remain part of while 43.6 per cent voted to leave -- a tighter result than some polls had predicted.

Turnout was about 81 per cent in this island that is one of UN's 17 "non-self governing territories" where the process of decolonisation has not been completed.

The vote was promised in a 1988 deal that put an end to a violent campaign for independence, the reported.

Although the referendum passed peacefully but some unrest was reported post polls closed. Cars and a shop were set ablaze in the capital, Noumea, said. The high commissioner's office said some roads were closed by protesters.

has large deposits of nickel, a vital component in manufacturing electronics, and is seen by as a strategic political and economic asset in the region.

