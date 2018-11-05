Assad discusses formation of constitutional committee with Russian envoy

Syrian al-Assad has discussed the formation of the constitutional committee with the visiting Russian President's on Syria,

Lavrentiev's visit came days after Russia, Turkey, Germany, and held a summit in Turkey's to discuss the formation of the committee.

The of the Syrian presidency on Sunday said that Assad met Lavrentiev and Russian in Damascus, during which the Russian guests put Assad in the picture of the development at the quartet summit that took place on October 27, reported.

The Russian also discussed with Assad efforts exerted by with regional and international parties to remove the obstacles to progress on finding a for

According to the report, both sides agreed to continue joint work to remove all the obstacles facing the formation of the constitutional committee.

Russian said he hopes that by the end of 2018, Syria's constitutional committee will start functioning.

The constitutional committee is expected to include 150 members, equally divided into three groups, one chosen by the government, the second by the opposition and the third by UN for Syria, Staffan de Mistura.

The formation of the constitutional committee was agreed upon during inter-Syrian talks in Russia's Sochi this January that were brokered by Russia, and

In his recent remarks, Putin said that "now we need to agree on the third part with the participation of public organizations and representatives of various public bodies."

He also noted that the work was not easy as each side would be striving to "fill this part with those people who they trust".

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)