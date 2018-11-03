Get really emotional when my co-actresses get married: SRK

Reacting to and Ranveer Singh's upcoming wedding, superstar Khan has said that he gets really emotional when his co-actresses get married.

was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Zero" along with his co-actors Anushka Sharma, and here on Friday.

married Indian last year. Deepika, with whom worked in "Om Shanti Om", "Happy New Year" and "Chennai Express" announced her wedding with Ranveer slated to take place on November 14 and 15.

When asked what would he do in Deepika and Ranveer's wedding, the superstar said: "Everyone should get married but what I will do in their wedding? 'Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana'. They will get married, they will have fun and they will have kids so, what I will do in that? I have been married long ago so, should I get married again and again? It doesn't look good isn't it."

After a round of laughter, Shah Rukh wished Deepika and Ranveer for their future, saying: "God bless them. I wish them all the happiness. I genuinely get really happy when my co-actresses gets married because first ji and Madhuri ji got married when I started working in films then, I have only flowered as an and as a star because of the love, these ladies have given me.

"After them, the second generation came along who got married and now this is the third set of ladies who are getting married. I really get emotional when they get married."

"Just the other day, I called Deepika also and asked her to be as happy as I have been in my married life. My love to Deepika and Ranveer. We will all be there celebrating. As a matter of fact, both Anushka and Deepika started their career with me so, it becomes more special to me."

directorial "Zero" features Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sheeba Chadda in lead roles.

It is slated to release on December 21.

