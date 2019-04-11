Glitch-free voting in first polls with 100% VVPATs

Marking the first where VVPATs were deployed in 100 per cent of polling stations, voting happened with no major technical issues reported during the first phase polls, the said on Thursday.

Polling was held in 91 constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories, along with simultaneous state polls in 295 Assembly seats in four states.

told the media that deployment of machines (EVM) was successful as "lowest-ever" number of EVMs had to be replaced during the first phase.

"In all, only 0.73 per cent of ballot units, 0.61 per cent of control units and 1.7 per cent of VVPAT (voter verified paper audit trail) units had to be replaced," he said, adding that this was even lower than the November-December 2018 Assembly polls.

Jain said it was a significant achievement through collective effort considering that it was the first-ever election where 100 per cent VVPAT deployment was made.

