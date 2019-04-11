Polling peaceful except few skirmishes: Bengal CEO

The Election Commission described the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, in which Cooch Behar and Alipurduar seats went to polls, on Thursday as "peaceful", save a few "skirmishes".
"The first phase election in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar has been peaceful. No major cases of violence has taken place except a few skirmishes," state's Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab told reporters.
He said on Thursday morning there were some skirmishes outside a polling station in Coochbehar's Dinhata, for which the police rushed to the spot immediately.
Also, in polling station number 181 of Shitalkunchi, polling was stopped due to some data erasing issue during mock polls.
"The matter will be taken up during scrutiny, " he said.
Aftab said a police case has been started against five accused after a complaint of car vandalism in a polling station of Coochbehar's Mathabhanga.
"A presiding officer has been show caused by the BDO in Sitalkuchi as there were reports of outsiders entering the booth, " he said.
Asked if the role of the state police force was satisfactory, Additional Director General, Siddhi Nath Gupta said: 'Regarding all the complaints, not only police officers but general observers have visited the places. Three FIRs has been filed, one for car vandalism, one for EVM damage and another for violation of Model Code of Conduct."
Aftab mentioned there was an incident of EVM and VVPAT damage in one polling station of Dinhata. Later, it was replaced and the voting resumed.
Gupta said as many as seven preventive arrests have been made in Cooch Behar and one in Alipurduar.
Also, regarding an allegation of a Border Security Force jawan entering a booth in Cooch Behar, he said the matter has been taken up by the IG, BSF.
Regarding the complaints raised by parties that polling agents were not allowed, Aftab said: "Regarding all the complaints that we got appropriate measures have been taken."
