Polling peaceful except few skirmishes: Bengal CEO

The described the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, in which and Alipurduar seats went to polls, on Thursday as "peaceful", save a few "skirmishes".

"The first phase election in and Alipurduar has been peaceful. No major cases of violence has taken place except a few skirmishes," state's told reporters.

He said on Thursday morning there were some skirmishes outside a polling station in Coochbehar's Dinhata, for which the police rushed to the spot immediately.

Also, in polling station number 181 of Shitalkunchi, polling was stopped due to some data erasing issue during mock polls.

"The matter will be taken up during scrutiny, " he said.

Aftab said a police case has been started against five accused after a complaint of in a polling station of Coochbehar's Mathabhanga.

"A presiding has been show caused by the BDO in Sitalkuchi as there were reports of outsiders entering the booth, " he said.

Asked if the role of the was satisfactory, Additional Director General, said: 'Regarding all the complaints, not only police officers but general observers have visited the places. Three FIRs has been filed, one for car vandalism, one for EVM damage and another for violation of Model Code of Conduct."

Aftab mentioned there was an incident of EVM and VVPAT damage in one polling Later, it was replaced and the voting resumed.

Gupta said as many as seven preventive arrests have been made in and one in Alipurduar.

Also, regarding an allegation of a jawan entering a booth in Cooch Behar, he said the matter has been taken up by the IG, BSF.

Regarding the complaints raised by parties that polling agents were not allowed, Aftab said: "Regarding all the complaints that we got appropriate measures have been taken."

