Goa CM congratulates PM, Shah for 'spectacular' win

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP President Amit Shah for pulling off a "spectacular" win in the 2019 general elections.
"People have voted for a new India. Heartiest congratulations to PM Shri @Narendramodi ji & BJP president @AmitShah for the spectacular win. Our nation will scale greater heights under your decisive leadership. #VijayBharat," Sawant tweeted.
The BJP and the Congress are leading in the North Goa and South Goa Lok Sabha seats, respectively.
Union Minister of State for AYUSH and sitting BJP MP from North Goa Shripad Naik is leading his nearest rival state Congress president Girish Chodankar by 28,804 votes, at the end of the fourth round of polling, officials said.
In the South Goa Lok Sabha seat former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha is leading his nearest rival Narendra Sawaikar of the BJP by a mere 2,000 odd votes.
