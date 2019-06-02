Goa CM to meet PM to resolve Goa mining crisis

Chief Minister Pramod here on Sunday said he would meet and to seek ways to restart in the state.

"We will meet the and the Mines Minister after some time so that he (Joshi) has time to understand his ministry," said, adding resolving the deadlock was a priority for his government.

in most leased areas was banned by the in 2018. The promised early resumption of mining in during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In May, said harvesting mining dumps -- heaps of low-grade iron ore dumped by mining companies near their mining leases over decades -- was one of the options his government was examining to kick start the industry, despite the apex court ban on mining in 88 leases.

Over 736 million tonnes of iron ore are dumped in mountain-like heaps in Goa's mining belt. Sawant is expected to finalise the mining dump harvesting policy by July.

--IANS

maya/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)