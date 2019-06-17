JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Health-Medicine

Joshna Chinappa wins record 17th national squash title

Business Standard

Goa doctors stage march against attack on doctors

IANS  |  Panaji 

Over hundred doctors of the Goa Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged a protest march wearing black bands to express solidarity with doctors on strike against attack on a medical practitioner in West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters, Goa IMA President Anil Mehndiratta said a strong legislation was needed to prevent attacks on doctors by patients' kin and friends.

"Doctors, associated with non-essential medical services, participated in the march. We have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Speaker of the Assembly Rajesh Patnekar seeking a strict law to deal with the violence against doctors and also condemn attack on our colleague in a Kolkata hospital," Mehndiratta told reporters.

The doctors walked from the Azad maidan to the Old Goa Medical College complex, here.

Earlier on June 14, doctors of the government-run Goa Medical College and a private hospital protested after a junior doctor at the NRS Hospital in Kolkata was allegedly beaten up by a patient's kin on June 10.

--IANS

maya/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 15:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU