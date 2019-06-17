Goa doctors stage march against attack on doctors

Over hundred doctors of the (IMA) staged a protest march wearing black bands to express solidarity with doctors on strike against attack on a medical practitioner in West

Speaking to reporters, IMA said a strong legislation was needed to prevent attacks on doctors by patients' kin and friends.

"Doctors, associated with non-essential medical services, participated in the march. We have submitted a memorandum to and of the Assembly seeking a to deal with the violence against doctors and also condemn attack on our colleague in a Kolkata hospital," Mehndiratta told reporters.

The doctors walked from maidan to the Old Medical College complex, here.

Earlier on June 14, doctors of the government-run and a private hospital protested after a junior doctor at the in Kolkata was allegedly beaten up by a patient's kin on June 10.

--IANS

