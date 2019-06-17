Harsh Vardhan named in Bihar children deaths case

A case was filed on Monday against and Health Minister in a court in district on charges of negligence leading to the deaths of 82 children due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in the past fortnight.

activist Tamanna Hashmi filed the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court on Monday.

The petition said that and failed to fulfill their duties to control the outbreak of AES, while both had done nothing to create awareness and sensitise people in the affected areas despite the fact that had been killing children for years.

The court has fixed June 24 for hearing the case.

Hashmi said that he has filed the case against the accused, and Mangal Pandey, under 323, 308 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Large number of children died due to negligence and lack of infrastructure to give them timely proper treatment", he said.

Harsh Vardhan, accompanied by the of State for Health and the Health Minister, visited the state-owned and Hospital in on Sunday.

