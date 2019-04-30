Goldblum files police report over locker theft

Jeff Goldblum's trip to isn't turning out to be all sunshine and rainbows because he claims his belongings were stolen from a hotel locker while he was taking a dip in the ocean.

told tmz.com that Goldblum filed a police report over the weekend after his personal items were stolen from a locker at the Outrigger resort in Waikiki. Police officials are investigating.

Sources said the "Jurassic Park" crammed a bunch of his stuff into a locker before diving into the Pacific, and when he came back to shore his stuff was nowhere to be found so he called the police.

Goldblum was still dripping wet when he was talking to police on the beach.

