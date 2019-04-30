Hollywood mourns John Singleton's death

" n the Hood" John Singleton's death at 51 has left Hollywood the loss of a who was kind, trailblazing and brave.

Singleton suffered a stroke earlier this month, and went into coma. He died here on Monday night, reported

At 24, Singleton had become the youngest nominated for for Best Director, which also made him the first African American to have ever been nominated for that award.

The who made a splash with " n the Hood" and went on to do a variety of projects including "2 Fast 2 Furious".

Film bodies and Singleton's friends and colleagues took to to pay him a heartfelt tribute. Here's what they wrote:

The Academy: The youngest-ever Best to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed.

Samuel L. Jackson: the loss of a collaborator and true friend He blazed the trail for many young filmmakers, always remaining true to who he was and where he came from! RIP Brother. Gone way too soon.

John Carpenter: was a talented director and a kind man. He died too young. He will be missed.

Ron Howard: Sad sad news. Such a and so well regarded everywhere he went. We will miss his work and his storytelling voice. RIP

Ava DuVernay: There aren't many of us out here doing this. It's a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His broke ground. His mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John.

Jordan Peele: RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything.

The of Colored People (NAACP): John Singleton was a and storyteller who was never afraid to show African Americans in complex, multidimensional roles. We hope that his legacy will inspire a new generation of filmmakers to turn a positive and progressive lens toward minorities in this country.

Tyson: Stars in the universe that burn the brightest, live shorter lives than others. And with their high-energy light, they transform all that basks in their luminosity. Farewell John Singleton (1968-2019).

--IANS

dc/rb/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)