Government forms GoM on GST issues in lottery trade

The government on Wednesday set up an eight-member ministerial panel headed by Finance Minister to look into GST-related issues of business.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) would submit its report to the (GST) Council in its next meeting.

The terms of reference of the ministerial panel would include examination of issues related to enforcement including the legal framework, so as to prevent evasion of tax on and suggest appropriate tax rate to address the problem. It would also examine if the disparity in tax structure on the same product be continued or a uniform rate be prescribed, a statement said.

The GoM would also examine if private persons authorised by states are misusing the lower rate, and if so, suggest measures to curb it.

Other members of the panel include T.M. Thomas Isaac, Amit Mitra, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Krishna Byre Gowda, the Finance Ministers of Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, and Karnataka, respectively.

The other two members are and Taxes and

"The GoM on issues relating to shall be assisted by a committee of officers from the Centre and states as convened by the GoM," the statement said.

In its January 10 meeting, the had decided to set up a ministerial panel on issues relating to lottery. It had also decided to form another GoM on real estate, which was constituted on Tuesday.

