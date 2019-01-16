Government forms GoM on GST issues in lottery trade

-
The government on Wednesday set up an eight-member ministerial panel headed by Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar to look into GST-related issues of lottery business.
The Group of Ministers (GoM) would submit its report to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its next meeting.
The terms of reference of the ministerial panel would include examination of issues related to enforcement including the legal framework, so as to prevent evasion of tax on lottery and suggest appropriate tax rate to address the problem. It would also examine if the disparity in tax structure on the same product be continued or a uniform rate be prescribed, a Finance Ministry statement said.
The GoM would also examine if private persons authorised by states are misusing the lower rate, and if so, suggest measures to curb it.
Other members of the panel include T.M. Thomas Isaac, Amit Mitra, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manpreet Singh Badal and Krishna Byre Gowda, the Finance Ministers of Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Punjab and Karnataka, respectively.
The other two members are Goa Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho and Arunachal Pradesh Taxes and Excise Minister Jarkar Gamlin.
"The GoM on issues relating to lottery shall be assisted by a committee of officers from the Centre and states as convened by the GoM," the statement said.
In its January 10 meeting, the GST Council had decided to set up a ministerial panel on issues relating to lottery. It had also decided to form another GoM on real estate, which was constituted on Tuesday.
