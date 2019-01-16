Cabinet okays Rs 22,594 cr for tripling Numaligarh Refinery capacity

The government on Wednesday approved tripling the capacity of Refinery in and setting up of and product pipelines at a cost of Rs 22,594 crore, so as to meet the demands for in the Northeast.

"The (CCEA) approved a project to expand the capacity of Refinery Ltd (NRL) from 3 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA. The project will take four years to complete," said.

The total project cost of Rs 22,594 crore will be financed by a mix of debt, equity and Viability Gap Funding (VGF), the said.

The debt of Rs 15,102 crore will be raised by NRL and apart from its internal accrual of Rs 2,307 crore, the promoters, namely, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Ltd and Government of will contribute to the equity, he said.

"The project will be supported by viability gap funding of Rs 1,020 crore from the government of India," Goyal said.

Besides, the Cabinet also approved setting up of crude pipeline from Paradip to and product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri.

"The expansion of the refinery will meet the deficit of in the Northeast. It will generate direct and indirect employment in the region and is a part of the government's Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for the Northeast," Goyal said.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a statement, said the project will also sustain the operations of all Northeast refineries by augmenting their crude availability.

