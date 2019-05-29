Government to set up bio-digesters to treat own garbage: Goa CM

On the eve of Statehood Day, on Wednesday swore an that he would take responsibility for treating waste generated in government offices, while also nominating three others, including the of Opposition, to take similar oaths in a bid towards a 'Clean Goa, Green Goa'.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence, said that he would be setting up bio-digesters in all government offices to treat the waste while also urging citizens to set up similar bio-digester units at home.

"I will treat the waste I generate myself. My Secretariat, my government offices will also be part of this process," told reporters after taking the

"I have also nominated Ministers Vijai Sardesai, Manohar Ajgaonkar and of Opposition (Chandrakant Kavlekar) to take similar oaths. Let leaders start treating their own waste. People will emulate them," he said.

Goa's beaches and its nightlife attracts nearly eight million tourists annually. However, garbage piling up on the state's beaches as well as in the rural and urban areas in recent years has been a cause for concern for the

Over the last few days, a garbage dump in South Goa's Sonsoddo area has been emitting smoke due to a fire triggered by in the dump which the has been unable to douse successfully despite all efforts.

"The Sonsoddo issue has been going on for sometime now. I am monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis. There are four fire fighting vehicles already there. We will be controlling it in a few days," the said.

He added that schools and panchayats would also be involved in the oath-taking process on the occasion of in order to widen the cleanliness drive and end the garbage menace.

The said that households should start investing in bio-digesters or make them on their own using DIY (Do It Yourself) methods, but added that while the government would look to subsidize bio-digesters, there was no question of the government giving them away free of cost.

"Home composters cost Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000. You could also make one from a bucket. We may try to subsidize. We will not give it free of cost."

