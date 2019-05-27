NRL facilitates insurance cover for Kaziranga staff

The front-line employees of Kaziranga National Park, who often brave attacks from wild animals as well as poachers, are now covered under an insurance scheme, thanks to the Refinery Limited (NRL).

The state-owned refinery in has facilitated a group for the 1,129 forest guards of the park who have remained at the forefront of the conservation in Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to an NRL spokesman, here on Monday.

The Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy was ceremonially handed over to the of P. Sivakumar by NRL Managing

In will provide an insured sum of Rs 5 lakh per insured person/nominee for death or bodily injury, resulting solely and directly from accident caused by external violent and visible means.

"Weekly benefit of up to Rs 5,000 for maximum 104 weeks has also been provided for temporary disablement. Insured amount can be directly claimed from National Insurance Company Ltd, Golaghat. This policy will be effective from April 1, 2019 for a year-term initially, to be further extended on yearly basis," the spokeman said.

Rohini Ballave Saikia, of Kaziranga, thanked NRL for the gesture saying it was much-needed for the welfare of the forest guards.

