Guard opens fire near Uri army camp after 'suspicious movement', search on

A at an army camp in and Kashmir's border town opened fire after noticing suspicious movement nearby, police said. Army and police personnel are checking out two men.

"During night hours Sentry of Army Artillery unit at Rajarwani detected some suspicious movement around the camp and opened fire. The area has been cordoned off and is being searched jointly by the police and Army," a said.

"Two people have been spotted in nearby Nallah who were being checked out," he added.

There was no confirmation of reports that said that the camp was under attack by militants.