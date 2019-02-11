JUST IN
Guard opens fire near Uri army camp after 'suspicious movement', search on

There was no confirmation of reports that said that the camp was under attack by militants

IANS  |  Srinagar 

An army person takes position and moves towards the site where militants were hiding during an encounter at Lachipora in Uri Sector of north Kahsmir. Photo: PTI
A guard at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri border town opened fire after noticing suspicious movement nearby, police said. Army and police personnel are checking out two men.

"During night hours Sentry of Army Artillery unit at Rajarwani Uri detected some suspicious movement around the camp and opened fire. The area has been cordoned off and is being searched jointly by the police and Army," a police spokesman said.

"Two people have been spotted in nearby Nallah who were being checked out," he added.

There was no confirmation of reports that said that the camp was under attack by militants.

 
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 08:54 IST

