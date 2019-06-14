JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Terrorism

Now Facebook ad breaks for Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada, Telugu as well

Business Standard

Gunfight in J&K's Pulwama

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A gunfight started on Friday between the security forces and holed up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Acting on specific information when the security personnel began a cordon and search operation in Graw-Bandina village of Awantipora earlier in the day the hiding militants started firing.

This triggered the encounter still underway, police said.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU