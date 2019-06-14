Gunfight in J&K's Pulwama

A gunfight started on Friday between the security forces and holed up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.
Acting on specific information when the security personnel began a cordon and search operation in Graw-Bandina village of Awantipora earlier in the day the hiding militants started firing.
This triggered the encounter still underway, police said.
--IANS
sq/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
