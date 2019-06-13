Haryana CM expresses grief over CRPF trooper's killing

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday expressed condolences over the killing of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper Ramesh Kumar in the suicide attack in Anantnag town in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The evil intentions of the terrorists will never succeed and the sacrifice made by Kumar would inspire the youth to protect their motherland," Khattar said in a statement here.
Five troopers of the CRPF were martyred in the terror attack on June 12.
The Chief Minister also expressed condolences over the demise of Air Force personnel -- Pankaj Sangwan and Ashish Tanwar, who died in an air crash in Arunachal Pradesh.
