Gunmen kill 6, kidnap couple in Philippines

Six villagers were killed by unidentified gunmen, who also abducted a Filipino couple in a Philippine town, police said on Saturday.

The gunmen broke into the couple's house in the coastal Sirawai town and took them hostage around 5 p.m. on Friday, quoted as saying.

A neighbour of the couple, who is attached to the military, tried to rescue the hostages but was killed.

Five more villagers were also gunned down by the attackers as they escaped, De Ocampo added. He said a child was also wounded in the crossfire.

A rescue operation is on.

This is the second abduction incident in Sirawai town this year.

