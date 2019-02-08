Gurugram Expressway firm blocks link to NPR

The concessionaire for the and the Authority of (NHAI) on Friday blocked the connectivity between the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) and the 48 near toll plaza by erecting

The concessionaire, the (MCEPL), had been threatening to close the NPR (also called Dwarka Expressway) and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) after getting an affirmative order from the to erect a temporary structure to block the way.

Residents of the developing sectors of New Gurugram (mainly from Sectors 80 to 95) said that they would launch a protest On Friday evening against the move of the MCEPL and the NHAI.

The 300-metre-long and two-metre-high wall, which was built by MCEPL in 2016 to prevent traffic from bypassing the toll plaza, was razed by the government authorities after visited the spot along with Gurugram (DC) on January 23.

Khattar directed the Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to remove it and the wall was demolished on the same day.

The district administration appointed tehsildar Manesar Hitender Sharma as and issued directions to officials to implement the order to erect a temporary structure.

According to an agreement, signed between NHAI and MCEPL, the latter has the right to collect toll till January 2023.

The NHAI on Tuesday had written a letter to the seeking help on behalf of MCEPL, asking for closure of this road citing the agreement.

MCEPL' S. Raghuraman said that they have been seeking help from the district administration after getting relief from the on January 25.

The next hearing is on February 19.

"Opening the NPR has caused us heavy revenue loss and it is against the agreement and this is what we submitted to the court," Raghuraman said.

On January 29, when the and MCEPL tried to erect steel grills, the move was met with protests by residents.

The then did not intervene in the matter as no directions had been issued by the district administration in this regard.

On Friday, heavy police force was deployed at the erecting site.

--IANS

pradeep/oeb/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)