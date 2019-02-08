Freedom to choose: Rahman defends daughter's niqab

Oscar-winning Indian music composer A.R. Rahman, who was trolled on as his daughter wore a niqab at an event here, defended her "freedom to choose".

recieved flak on after a celebratory for 10 years of "Slumdog Millionaire", which had won him

His daughter had shared the stage with him during the event. She wore a black saree and her face was covered in a niqab with only her eyes visible.

Photographs from the event led a section of users to raise questions.

on Wednesday took to to shut the trollers with another photograph, which featured Khatija, his other daughter Raheema, wife Sairaa and -- from the event.

"The precious ladies of my family Khatija, and Sairaa with Freedom to choose," wrote in a subtle yet strong response to trollers.

