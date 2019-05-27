HAL net up 14.8% for fiscal 2018-19

State-run (HAL) on Monday reported Rs 2,282-crore standalone net profit for the fiscal 2018-19, registering 14.8 per cent annual growth from Rs 1,987 crore in the previous fiscal 2017-18.

"We achieved an all-time high standalone sales turnover of Rs 19,705 crore for the fiscal under review (2018-19), an annual growth of 7.8 per cent from Rs 18,284 crore in the fiscal 2017-18," said the city-based defence behemoth in a statement here.

The company has already paid an interim dividend of Rs 662 crore for the last fiscal to the shareholders, including the central government.

"Though the order book position for the new fiscal (2019-20) is at Rs 58,000 crore, we expect fresh orders for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) during this fiscal," said the company in the statement./Eom/140 words.

--IANS

fb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)