French police arrest 2 Lyon explosion suspects

IANS  |  Paris 

The French police on Monday detained two suspects involved in an explosion in Lyon city at the weekend.

At least 13 people were injured in the home-made bomb blast on Friday.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner confirmed the first arrest on Monday in a Twitter message, saying: "Package bomb in Lyon: A suspect has been arrested."

Identified as a 24-year-old student in an engineering school, the suspect was detained while he was getting off a bus in central Lyon, the city Mayor and former Interior Minister Greard Collomb told news channel BFMTV.

Later, a second suspect was also arrested.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 17:52 IST

