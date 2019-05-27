French police arrest 2 Lyon explosion suspects

The on Monday detained two suspects involved in an explosion in city at the weekend.

At least 13 people were injured in the home-made bomb blast on Friday.

confirmed the first arrest on Monday in a message, saying: "Package bomb in Lyon: A suspect has been arrested."

Identified as a 24-year-old student in an engineering school, the suspect was detained while he was getting off a bus in central Lyon, the and former told news channel BFMTV.

Later, a second suspect was also arrested.

