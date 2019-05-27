French police arrest 2 Lyon explosion suspects

The French police on Monday detained two suspects involved in an explosion in Lyon city at the weekend.
At least 13 people were injured in the home-made bomb blast on Friday.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner confirmed the first arrest on Monday in a Twitter message, saying: "Package bomb in Lyon: A suspect has been arrested."
Identified as a 24-year-old student in an engineering school, the suspect was detained while he was getting off a bus in central Lyon, the city Mayor and former Interior Minister Greard Collomb told news channel BFMTV.
Later, a second suspect was also arrested.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU