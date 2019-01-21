Halep sent home, Djokovic, Williams headed to Australian Open quarters (Round Up)

It was all thrills and spills on Day 8 of the on Monday, with some of the big names in making it through to the quarterfinal stage of the tournament, while others smashed their rackets in frustration.

World number one Novak Djokovic had no such problems however, turning in a stellar performance against while edged past world number one Simona Halep, reports

Although the crafty Russian youngster did manage to take a set off the Serbian, Djokovic came back strongly in the third and fourth set to take the contest 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-3.

In a significant upset, put on a masterful display against German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, beating him in straight sets 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).

While it was an impressive performance from the Canadian, it's likely that most of the headlines will focus on Zverev's moment of madness when he smashed his at the end of the second set.

Frenchman also had a solid win over 11th seed Borna Coric, taking the battle in four sets 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (7-2).

Japanese star came back from two sets down to win a thrilling five-set marathon against Spaniard 6-7 (8-10), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

Seemingly following the evening's strange trend, the match was also marred by a bag-throwing tantrum by Busta at the end of the contest that received jeers from the crowd.

Across the women's bracket, it was also a big day for Japanese talent with last year's winner battling back from one set down against Latvian hitter Anastasija Sevastova, to eventually close out the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In what was perhaps the most anticipated match-up of the tournament so far, 23-time Grand Slam champion extended her dream run at this year's by taking out world number one in a back-and-forth three-set war 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

In the day's other fourth round bouts, Czech seventh seed made it look easy against Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 whike Ukrainian sixth seed was too strong for talented American competitor Madison Keys, taking the match 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

