Tomiyasu's header sends Japan into Asian Cup quarterfinals

Defender on Monday scored Japan's 1-0 winner over in the 2019 last-16 encounter held at the Stadium here, leading his side to make it through to the quarterfinals.

Tomiyasu scored the match's only goal in the 20th minute when he sent a header from the centre of the box to the bottom-left corner off a cross from teammate following a corner kick, reports news.

Next in the last-eight round will take on Vietnam, who knocked out on Sunday on a penalty shootout (4-2) following a 1-1 draw.

Japan, thus, extended its undefeated run in the Asian Cup tourney since the 2011 edition held in to 14 matches, having won 11 and tied in three, according to the AFC official website.

