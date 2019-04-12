'Hanna' gets green light for season two

has announced a second season of its latest thrilling drama "Hanna".

The first season of the show launched globally on March 29 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Based on Joe Wright's acclaimed 2011 film, "Hanna", with eight episodes, was written by David Farr, who co-wrote the original feature. It was produced by Studios, and Studios, read a statement.

"'Hanna' has had a tremendous response, and we're thrilled with not only how it has performed for us on the service, but with the action-packed world that Farr has created for the series and the stellar cast, led by Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and We're excited to give fans a chance to see continue her journey on Amazon," said Albert Cheng, of Television, Studios.

"I am very much looking forward to taking on the next stage of her journey," Farr said.

"The next season will take us into a whole new imaginative world. I can't wait to explore fresh terrain for this lonely young woman who wants only to belong, but who has to fight every day just to survive," he added.

In season one, 15-year-old (Creed-Miles), who was raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe, has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, (Mireille Enos) and her team of agents.

The second season will be written by Farr, who also serves as It will debut in 2020.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)