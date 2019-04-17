Happy DC don't have much of home advantage: Cutting

(MI) will take on Capitals (DC) on a low and slow wicket on Thursday and with the home team also finding it difficult to adapt to the conditions, MI all-rounder said it always helps when the away team starts on the same page as the home side.

"It helps if the home team doesn't have the advantage. We start even in that case. We have played against all the teams except Kolkata Knight Riders and I think we are aware of what to expect from We have kept a close eye on how they play," he pointed out on the eve of their clash against

Asked how MI are looking to approach the away games after playing quite a few matches at home, Cutting said: "Pretty much how we approached the other games. We play four straight games on the road and the wickets will be fairly different. We will look to adapt to the conditions."

Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have all been named in India's squad. Asked if that will help the players focus more on the (IPL) now, the all-rounder said the focus anyway was on this tournament.

" is starting in a couple of months time. Right now it is important to focus on the IPL. You have to play freely and that is how it is in T20 and I don't think there is any other way," he opined.

Asked if there have been any talks on workload management, Cutting said: "The bowling coaches can say that. It isn't something that we can speak about."

