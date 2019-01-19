'Haryana Bhawan' to come up at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
No culprit will be spared: Khattar on Rewari brutality
Khattar urges Haryana Roadways employees to end stir
Khattar inaugurates 'Paudhagiri' programme aimed at environment conservation
Pranab Mukherjee shares stage with CM Khattar in Haryana
Oppn lacks courage to debate on development under BJP govt: Khattar
-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday laid the foundation stone of "Haryana Bhawan" at the "Statue of Unity" complex in Kevadiya, Gujarat.
The four-storied structure will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore.
"Probably Haryana is the first state of the country that has laid the foundation stone for the construction of its state house in this complex," Khattar said.
Khattar said that the Gujarat government has given Haryana a plot measuring 1,500 square metres in "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat Complex" for the purpose.
"The Haryana government will construct this building at a cost of about Rs 12 crore. Besides being environment-friendly, this would be equipped with latest facilities. It would have 45 rooms including one VVIP suite, four VIP suite, nine dormitories and two conference halls," he said.
"A stay facility for visitors will also be available in the building," Khattar added.
--IANS
js/rs/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU