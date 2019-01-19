JUST IN
'Haryana Bhawan' to come up at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday laid the foundation stone of "Haryana Bhawan" at the "Statue of Unity" complex in Kevadiya, Gujarat.

The four-storied structure will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore.

"Probably Haryana is the first state of the country that has laid the foundation stone for the construction of its state house in this complex," Khattar said.

Khattar said that the Gujarat government has given Haryana a plot measuring 1,500 square metres in "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat Complex" for the purpose.

"The Haryana government will construct this building at a cost of about Rs 12 crore. Besides being environment-friendly, this would be equipped with latest facilities. It would have 45 rooms including one VVIP suite, four VIP suite, nine dormitories and two conference halls," he said.

"A stay facility for visitors will also be available in the building," Khattar added.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 21:36 IST

