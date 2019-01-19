'Haryana Bhawan' to come up at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat

Chief Minister Lal on Saturday laid the foundation stone of " Bhawan" at the "Statue of Unity" complex in Kevadiya,

The four-storied structure will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore.

"Probably is the first state of the country that has laid the foundation stone for the construction of its state house in this complex," said.

said that the government has given Haryana a plot measuring 1,500 square metres in "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat Complex" for the purpose.

"The will construct this building at a cost of about Rs 12 crore. Besides being environment-friendly, this would be equipped with latest facilities. It would have 45 rooms including one VVIP suite, four VIP suite, nine dormitories and two conference halls," he said.

"A stay facility for visitors will also be available in the building," Khattar added.

